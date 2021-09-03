Farnam Celebrates Milestone with Spectacular 75th Anniversary Giveaway

Farnam Celebrates Milestone with Spectacular 75th Anniversary GiveawaySeptember 3, 2021
Farnam has been keeping horses healthy and happy since the company was founded in 1946. In honor of the trusted partnerships that have united Farnam and the equine community across the decades, the company is marking its diamond anniversary with a special event for its loyal customers.
Horse owners are invited to enter Farnam’s 75th Anniversary Giveaway.
Front and center is the Grand Prize, a 2021 Farnam-branded John Deere® Gator® XUV835M (approximate retail value, $18,000), loaded with $1,000 worth of Farnam® products including supplements, fly control, hoof care and grooming.
In addition, there will be 10 First Prizes featuring $75 worth of popular Farnam® products in a handy five-gallon bucket.
Since its earliest days, Farnam has been committed to providing horse owners with the best horse care products. This enduring dedication to the equine community set the company apart — and still does.
With over 100 products on the market today, Farnam is recognized as a leader in the industry. Its wide-ranging selection of equine essentials — from fly control, dewormers, grooming, and hoof and leg care products to wound care treatments, leather care, stable supplies and supplements — is unmatched.
The 75th Anniversary Giveaway begins August 9, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. (PDT), and entries will be accepted through December 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT). Only one entry is allowed per person. You must be a horse owner and legal U.S. resident of one of the 48 contiguous states or the District of Columbia and 18 or older as of August 9, 2021 with a valid driver’s license to enter. Please visit farnam.com/75-giveaway for complete rules. 🎠