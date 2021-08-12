Congress Ranch Horse Sale Still Accepting Entries

“Sellers that want to put their horses in front of the largest horse sale crowd in America can still enter the NEW CONGRESS RANCH HORSE SALE. The live auction will be held on Saturday October 2, 2021 in conjunction with the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress. The Sale already features well broke Ranch, Trail and Versatility horses, as well as proven Reining and Cutting horses and prospects,” states Mike Jennings, of the auction management company, Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Early entries include Quarter Horses, Paints and Fresians. All breeds of horses are welcome to enter the Sale.”

The All American Quarter Horse “Congress” is produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association and held at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Reining, Cutting and Ranch horses will sell well here since the Sale will be held during the part of the show with these classes.

Lil Coded Jack

Mr Shining Playboy

Polly Shine

Sunset Acres Eclipse

The NEW entry deadline is August 17, 2021. The No Sale fee has been REDUCED further so there is less risk involved to give this auction a try with your horse.

Entry forms can be found at ProHorseServices.com.

https://prohorseservices.com/2021/2021-congress-ranch-horse-sale/

See Current Entries on the Congress Ranch Horse Sale Facebook page.

The Congress Ranch Horse Sale is the Best Auction for your horses. The Congress Ranch Horse Sale will have the largest crowd of any horse auction in America. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest breed horse show in the World and attracts more than 650,000 to the Columbus, Ohio area. In addition to the horse show exhibitors, the Congress draws a broadly diverse group of horse enthusiasts that come to SPEND MONEY.

An auction for quality horses has been a centerpiece for the All American Quarter Horse Congress since the first show n 1967. The Congress Ranch Horse Sale WILL add to that tradition.

The auction management firm, Professional Horse Services, LLC, owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia, comes to the Congress Ranch Horse Sale with more than 40 years of experience managing quality horse auctions including the Congress Super Sale, AQHA World Championship Show Sale, National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale and many more. To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Congress Ranch Horse Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/