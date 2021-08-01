Keeping Your Horse Hydrated Is Easier Than Ever With New!

Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets From Farnam

Keeping horses hydrated in the heat of summer, or during competition and other stressful situations, can be a challenge especially if they won’t eat powder electrolytes and pastes are too difficult to give daily. So, what can you do? Farnam, Your Partner in Horse Care™, is pleased to introduce Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets, a new addition to the trusted Apple Elite™ line of supplements. For horses that are picky eaters or sort powder supplements, Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets is a simple way to encourage water consumption and help maintain optimal hydration year-round, which is important for supporting proper digestion, muscle function and recovery. These palatable apple-flavored pellets are hard for horses to resist and can easily be added to your horse’s regular grain ration.

Electrolyte supplementation is often thought to only be needed by performance horses; however, any horse that sweats for a prolonged period of time, regardless of reason, can benefit from electrolyte supplementation. When horses sweat, they lose water as well as vital minerals like sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium and magnesium. A deficit of these electrolytes can lead to overheating, and compromise overall health and performance. Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets contains a balanced electrolyte profile with the vital minerals needed to help restore your horse’s electrolyte levels.

Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets works in two ways to help your horse stay hydrated. Adding it to your horse’s daily supplement regimen can encourage healthy water intake and keep fluid levels in balance, no matter what the day brings. Plus, it is specifically formulated to replace vital minerals that are lost through sweat during exercise, extreme hot and cold weather, and stressful situations.

Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets can be fed to horses of all ages and workloads and can be beneficial in these scenarios: horses in training or trail riding, shows or events, trailering, during weather changes or extreme weather conditions, settling into a new barn or boarding facility, or when stressed from poor nutrition or digestive upset. Apple Elite™ Electrolyte Pellets is an easy-to-feed solution to an everyday challenge for horse owners with even the pickiest of eaters.

