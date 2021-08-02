2 Congress Horse Sales – New Entry Deadlines

“Entry deadlines have been extended for the two live horse auctions held with the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress,” announces Mike Jennings, with the auction management company, Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Congress, produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, is the World’s Largest Breed Horse Show and attracts more than 650,000 to the Columbus, Ohio area.”

This is the LAST CALL to ENTER the New CONGRESS RANCH HORSE SALE. Horses entered by August 31st can be included in the full color Sale Catalog. This auction will be held on Saturday, October 2 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. A preview of sale horses will be held on Friday October 1st. The CONGRESS RANCH HORSE SALE already offers over 50 horses of All breeds including Ranch horses and Trail Riding horses, as well as, show horses and prospects for Reining, Cutting and Roping. While a majority of the horses are American Quarter Horses, the auction features Paints, Friesians, Gypsy Vanners, cross-breds and some of the cutest ponies you will find anywhere. Prospective buyers can see the PREVIEW of ENTRIES and Entry Forms at:

The entry deadline for the 55th Annual CONGRESS SUPER SALE has been extended to September 1st . This auction will be held on Saturday, October 16th in Columbus, Ohio. The main features of the CONGRESS SUPER SALE are the CONGRESS SALE STAKES sessions for yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Yearlings offered in these sessions can be made eligible for the CONGRESS SALE STAKES CLASSES, which feature Open and Non-Pro divisions in both classes for 2-year-olds at the 2022 Congress. Since the Congress Horse show could not be held in 2020, classes for 2 and 3-year-olds will be held in 2021 with a Total Purse $157,750. Horse showing in the 3-year-old classes were offered in the 2019 Super Sale and horses showing in the 2-year-old classes were offered in the 2020 Internet Super Sale. The CONGRESS SUPER SALE offers three sessions for breeders and sellers to choose from, including the Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes session, the Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes session and the Super Session for Show Horses, Broodmares & Other Prospects. Outstanding horses have already been consigned. Prospective buyers will soon be able to see a preview of the sale horses online. Entry Forms and more information can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website:

Why sell your Top horses at the Congress Horse Sale?

The Congress Ranch Horse Sale and Congress Super Sale will have the largest crowd of any horse auctions in America. The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest breed horse show in the World and attracts more than 650,000 people to the Columbus, Ohio area. In addition to the horse show exhibitors, the Congress draws a broadly diverse group of horse enthusiasts that come to SHOP and SPEND MONEY.

The auction management firm, Professional Horse Services, LLC, is owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia, and has more than 40 years of experience managing quality horse auctions including the Congress Super Sale, AQHA World Championship Show Sale, National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity Sale and many more. To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Congress Horse Sales contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/.