Find Your New Horse and Last Call to Enter July Internet Auction

“Buyer can shop a very nice selection of show horses, prospects, broodmares, stallions and trail riding horses in the July INTERNET Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Internet catalog is posted and available for buyers to shop horses in the July INTERNET Auction. Bidding will open on July 10th and close on July 13th. The auction features Quarter Horses and Paints.”

To view the Internet Auction Catalog and shop horses go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=424

HOW TO START SHOPPING

Once buyers have created an account and logged into the catalog, they will be able to see many details about a horse, photos, videos and information to contact the sellers. Buyers can request more information, go see horses and coordinate with the seller for a pre-purchase vet exam. Buyers can use the Make Offer option to try buy a horse before the bidding opens if they find a horse they must have.

The FINAL ENTRY DEADLINE is Wednesday, July 7th. To find entry information and more on How the Auctions Work, sellers and buyers can go to: https://prohorseservices.com/

PERFORMANCE HORSES

FEATURED EARLY ENTRIES in the session for Reining, Ranch and Cow Horses, Trail riding and recreational horses Ponies include

Lot 207 – ALWAYS ENOUGH TIME – 2016 AQHA mare by Blue One Time, NRCHA $6,268. Novice Non-Pro Futurity Finalist;

Lot 208 – GENUINELY TWISTED – 2006 AQHA mare by Dun It With A Twist, NRHA Producer with dunskin color that sells open;

Lot 201 – NIFTY CONQUISTADOR – 2016 gelding by Conquistador Whiz, started in Reining and Ranch Riding;

Lot 205 – DOLLAR – 2018 grade gelding, is an ideal trail horse, plus broke to drive and more.

SHOW HORSES

The session for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, and All-Around Horses offers some nice show horses including

Lot 103 – BOSTON INVITATION – 2006 AQHA mare by INVITATION ONLY, multiple ROM producer and bred to The Offshore Account (AQHA/APHA);

Lot 110 – EVERYBODY IS INVITED – 2016 AQHA mare by BigLeague Invitation, a point earner Hunter Under Saddle that is ready for Equitation, Horsemanship and Trail;

Lot 115 – WHERE IS MY ALIBI – 2017 AQHA gelding by Open For Suggestion, shown in Western Pleasure and is suitable for any level rider;

Lot 104 – INVITE THE COWBOY – 2020 (AQHA/APHA) overo gelding by Original Cowboy, Full double-registered and ready for Longe Line;

Lot 102 – CAREER DIVA – 2008 AQHA mare by Potential Career, is a pattern machine with points in Halter, Showmanship, Equitation, Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle;

Lot 101 – HOWDYA LIKE MY IRONS – 2013 AQHA gelding by These Irons Are Hot, earned Youth Hunter Under Saddle points and has shown in Showmanship and Equitation;

Lot 107 – EXTREME RHAPSODY – 2019 AQHA gelding by Extremely Hot Chips, well started Pleasure Prospect by a Leading Sire.

Other Proven Show Horses, Prospects & Broodmares sired by VS Code Blue, Winnies Willy, The Rock and More.

HALTER HORSES

Halter Horses offered in the auction include

Lot 401 – HEARTZ IN TROUBLE – 2019 AQHA mare by Heartz On Fire, a fancy filly that is impeccably bred; and

Lot 403 – JINX – 2021 AQHA stallion by El Ante, a top colt that can go to the Big Money and WCHA Futurities.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the July INTERNET Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/