2021 National & Youth World Appaloosa Shows Gearing Up for Return to Tulsa

Preparations are in full swing for the return of the Appaloosa Horse Club’s (ApHC) National Appaloosa Show and World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show to Tulsa Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In a new format designed with competitors in mind, the show will run July 26–August 1.

Also new for 2021, the National Show will award national points under each judge to count toward year-end and lifetime awards. Qualification is not a requirement to enter. Nearly 50 high-point and specialty awards will be awarded over the seven-day show, including two three-horse gooseneck aluminum Sundowner Trailers for one year’s use sponsored by Twin Cities South Trailer Sales, LLC, and four trophy saddles donated by Elite Custom Saddles.

The Appaloosa Youth Association (AYA) is planning a variety of fun activities including an exhibitor party at the on-grounds water park, Safari Joe’s H2O, a boot scramble, egg toss, wheelbarrow race, and dog races. Friday, July 30, the newest Appaloosa Breyer Model Horse, Chocolatey will be on grounds for a meet and greet! Show attendees are invited to take a selfie with him and be entered to win one of his Breyer models. Kids will also be able to paint their own Breyer Model Horses, generously donated by Breyer.

Show entries will be open in the coming weeks on www.appaloosa.com and by fax or mail, with hard-copy pre-entries due July 2, and online entries due July 7. Stall reservations are due July 2 to receive preferred stabling. Exhibitors are encouraged to read the Premium Book and all show rules prior to entering. The Premium Book can be viewed at: www.appaloosa.com/national-show.

Now in its 73rd year, the National Appaloosa Show is the longest-running, single-breed horse show in the nation. The first National Show was held in 1948 in Lewiston, Idaho. ApHC founder George Hatley set out to provide an avenue for elite competition that would add value to the horses and provide a colorful venue to expose the breed to broader audiences. Over the decades the show has been expanded to include multiple levels, ages, and new disciplines, but remains a premiere event and vibrant gathering of the Appaloosa community.

“Expo Square is excited to welcome the National Appaloosa Show back to our facility. Tulsa and Expo Square are pleased we were selected, and are motivated to continue building our partnership. Our staff is working hard to keep our equine events moving forward in a safe and positive way. We look forward to working together to produce a successful show in 2021, welcome back to Tulsa,” stated Mark Andrus, President / CEO.

Tulsa Expo Square is home to hundreds of meetings, shows, and agricultural events annually, including the Tulsa State Fair. The National and World Championship Appaloosa Youth Shows will be held in the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex inside Expo Square, which offers first-class, multi-use facilities.

The tentative show schedule and all show updates can be viewed at www.appaloosa.com/national-show. 🎠