Time to Take a Second Look at Farnam® Vetrolin® Shampoos

Farnam, your partner in horse care™ has unveiled new easy-to-hold bottles with a fresh new look for Vetrolin® Bath and Vetrolin® White ‘N Brite™ shampoos.

Horse owners are doing a double-take when they shop the grooming section and see the bright new look of Vetrolin® shampoos for the first time.

Farnam, your partner in horse care™ has unveiled new easy-to-hold bottles with a fresh new look for Vetrolin® Bath and Vetrolin® White ‘N Brite™ shampoos. The curvy new shape fits more naturally in your hand to help you keep a firm grip on your horse’s bathing routine, even when wet. The easy-open, easy-close caps make mixing up a bucket of shampoo simple and mess-free.

Inside these upgraded bottles, though, are the same luxurious Vetrolin® shampoos horse owners have relied on for years. Vetrolin® White ’N Brite™ still removes stains and brings out softness and shine with the same classic formula. Manure, dirt and grime don’t stand a chance against the deep-cleaning suds, even on horses with light coats. Coats of all colors are enhanced by the optical brighteners that reflect light for extra-radiant manes, tails and coats.

Farnam did give the iconic Vetrolin® Bath an upgrade by adding a touch of argan oil for hair strength and shine. The argan oil’s Omega-6 fatty acids work together with protein-enriched conditioners, amino acids and vitamin E to pamper your horse’s coat, leaving it lustrous and manageable. But while the bottle may look different, the deep-cleaning, moisturizing suds still have the same familiar feel and smell.

To see the new look or learn more about Vetrolin® Bath, White ‘n’ Brite™ and the complete line of Farnam® grooming products, visit www.farnam.com. 🎠.