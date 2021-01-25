Mare Owners Can Buy Breedings to 240 Stallions This Week

“BIDDING WILL CLOSE on 2 Stallion Service Auctions this week, featuring breedings to 240 Top Halter and Pleasure Stallions registered with AQHA, APHA, ApHC and Color Breeds,” according to Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Many World Champions and World Champion Sires are offered in these auctions.”

CLOSING Tuesday, January 26 beginning at 2:00 PM Eastern Time

The long-running OPEA GO FOR THE GOLD FUTURITY Stallion Service Auction features 170 breedings to Halter, Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle sires. For more than 20 years the Go For The Gold Futurity has offered Halter and Pleasure classes for young horses. To bid on stallions in this popular program go to the catalog at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=408

CLOSING Thursday, January 28, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern Time

The EAST COAST HALTER FUTURITY Stallion Service Auction offers breedings to 70 outstanding stallions. The group is made up of mostly Halter Horses, however there are some nice Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stallions included. The catalog for the these stallions can be viewed at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=409

The main website for Professional Horse Services offers More Information on registering and bidding. Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/ and see the How To page. The Sponsor and Partner links at the bottom of the web pages on this site provide LINKS TO THE WEBSITES FOR THESE FUTURITY PROGRAMS to get more information on Futurity classes and programs.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Internet Stallion Service Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/