Applications Open for USHJA Gochman Family Grant and Hamel Family Scholarship

Through a generous donation from the Kristen and James Hamel Family Foundation, the USHJA’s Hamel Family Scholarship for Further Education awards up to $25,000 to one USHJA member each year to be used for college, graduate, trade, or professional school. Current USHJA members who have been members for at least two consecutive years; are accepted to a college, graduate, professional, or trade school for the 2021-2022 school year; and have a GPA of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible to apply. “Jim, myself and our family believe that education is very important,” said Kristen Hamel upon awarding the 2020 recipients. “The people you meet, the confidence that it brings and the ability to further your life goals through education help complete the person you want to be.” Interested applicants must apply by May 17, 2021. To learn more about the USHJA $25,000 Hamel Family Scholarship for Further Education, visit ushja.org/foundation/hamel.