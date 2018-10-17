Horse Show Champions crowned at the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas.

All photos provided by NRCHA Official Photographer Primo Morales

The National Reined Cow Horse Association dedicated Saturday, October 13, to the Snaffle Bit Futurity horse show classes. The level of competition and excitement at NRCHA premier events never disappoints, and today was no exception at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

The first order of business, in the John Justin Arena, was the Open Bridle preliminaries, Intermediate and Limited Open Bridle. The Open Bridle, previously referred to as the sweepstakes, was first added to the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity in 1974, and has remained a staple class ever since. After an exciting morning of fence work, a score of 431.5 determined that 11 horses, in a field of 34 entries, will advance to the Open Bridle Finals held on Monday, October 15.