News of the Region, Reined Cow Horse, Shows & Events Horse Show Champions crowned at the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity in Fort Worth, Texas. October 17, 2018 All photos provided by NRCHA Official Photographer Primo Morales The National Reined Cow Horse Association dedicated Saturday, October 13, to the Snaffle Bit Futurity horse show classes. The level of competition and excitement at NRCHA premier events never disappoints, and today was no exception at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The first order of business, in the John Justin Arena, was the Open Bridle preliminaries, Intermediate and Limited Open Bridle. The Open Bridle, previously referred to as the sweepstakes, was first added to the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity in 1974, and has remained a staple class ever since. After an exciting morning of fence work, a score of 431.5 determined that 11 horses, in a field of 34 entries, will advance to the Open Bridle Finals held on Monday, October 15. Intermediate Open Bridle Lance Johnston, Lindsay, CA, rode Very Smart Choice (Very Smart Remedy X Magical Lena X Little Lenas Legend) to a total score of 436, and to the win, for owner Rocking BS Ranch, Las Vegas, NV. Limited Open BridleLocal cowgirl Kaleigh King piloted her own horse, Scootin Jule Lee (Scootin Boon X Angelina Jule Lee X Soula Jule Star), to the Limited Open Bridle Championship title with a composite score of 429. Following the conclusion of the open bridle classes, Amy Bailey, Sparta, Tennessee, found herself winning the Non Pro Two Rein. Bailey and Electra Tuff (Woody Be Tuff X Electras Boots X Doc O Boots) earned a 214.5 in the rein work and a 215.5 down the fence, for a composite score of 430 and a $1,950 paycheck. For the second day in a row, Stephanie Kuhn claimed a championship title, aboard CD Smooth Kitty (Smooth As A Cat X Starlet CD X Royale CD). Yesterday, the dynamic duo won the 5k Non Pro Limited. Today, they improved their composite score by one point, a 291, and collected $400 in the 1k Non Pro Limited. Youth BridleEarning top honors in the Youth Bridle was Cutter McLaughlin and DT Whiskey Shine (Paddys Irish Whiskey X Smart Shinealo X Smart Shiner). The Commerce, Texas, youth earned an impressive 147 in the rein work and a 146 in the cow work, leading to a $1,200 win check. Youth LimitedRyley-Ray Wilson's trek from British Columbia paid off, as she claimed a $1,050 payout in the Youth Limited. Prickly Playdox (Playdox X JK Carlita Bruce X Doc Bruce) and Wilson scored a 291.5 composite, sending them to first place in a field of 20 entries.