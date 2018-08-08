Sebastian and Melanie Petroll to Conduct Youth Clinic at the Tulsa Reining Classic

Young riders attending the Tulsa Reining Classic won’t want to miss the Youth Horsemanship and Reining Clinic with Sebastian and Melanie Petroll, set for Friday, August 31. It will be a remarkable opportunity to learn from two NRHA Professionals who are great motivators and proven trainers. Melanie and Sebastian own and operate Petroll Reining Horses LLC, a full service training/breeding operation and Petroll Riding Academy, a lesson program.

“Besides successfully training and showing open horses, the Petrolls have produced Non Pro and young rider standouts, including futurity, derby and world champions. We feel that they are a perfect choice for the 2018 Youth Clinics,” said Tulsa Reining Classic Show Manager Cheryl Cody. “Sebastian and Melanie are generous with their time and we know that the attendees will get plenty of one-on-one attention and encouragement.”

“We are very excited about the youth clinic in Tulsa. The youth are our future and we gladly encourage the new generation.” said Melanie.

Horsemanship and fine tuning reining skills will be the main focus of the clinic. “I would like everybody to pick one area that they want to work on. I think that way everybody gets the most out of the clinic.” Sebastian explained. The clinic will start at 4 pm in the Super Duty Arena and admission is free!

For more information about Melanie and Sebastian check out their website www.PetrollReining.com or their Facebook pages Petroll Reining Horses and Petroll Riding Academy. The Tulsa Reining Classic will take place at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma August 27 – September 2.