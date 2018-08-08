Kole Price to Present Non Pro Clinic at the Tulsa Reining Classic

As summer comes to an end, thoughts turn to the Tulsa Reining Classic and Tulsa Time! Besides a burgeoning show that features Limited Age events, the US Equestrian Reining Championships, the National Reining Horse Association South Central Affiliate Region Finals, and a double slate of ancillary classes, there are tremendous learning opportunities.

In 2018, the Non Pro Clinic with Kole Price will be a highlight. The clinic is set for Friday, Augsut 31 and it will present a remarkable opportunity to learn from an NRHA Professional. Showing in NRHA events since 2009, trainer Kole Price has $159,653 in earnings, and landed on NRHA’s top 30 professionals list in 2017. His wins include the 2015 Level 1 NRHA Open Futurity Championship, NRHA Level 4 Open Futurity Finalist and several All American Quarter Horse Congress Reining Championships.

Cheryl Cody, the Tulsa Reining Classic Show Manager said, “Kole has put together an impressive list of laurels of his own but he is also able to successfully coach and help others. We are very happy to welcome him as coach of the Non Pro Clinic this year!”

Kole enjoys helping Non Pros achieve their goals. Four of his Non Pros finished in the National Reining Horse Association’s top 25 last year. He said, “Every successful run starts from perfect practice at home. Preparation is the key to success.”

He’s excited to be helping Non Pros prepare for their own success at Tulsa. “They say true success is found in helping others. I find much reward in watching Non Pros go on to be successful in and out of the show arena. I am looking forward to meeting the Non Pro riders at the Tulsa Reining Classic Non Pro Clinic who are eager to learn!”

The clinic will start at 4 pm in the Super Duty Arena and admission is free! The Tulsa Reining Classic will take place at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma August 27 – September 2.