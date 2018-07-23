Teams Announced for 2018 USDF North American Youth Dressage Championships

The United States Dressage Federation™ (USDF) is pleased to announce the riders that will represent the United States in the USDF North American Youth Dressage Championships, held during the 2018 Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships, presented by Gotham North (NAYC). The championships will be held August 1-5 at Old Salem Farm, in North Salem, NY. A total of 42 youth, from across the country, will compete. The NAYC is the premier equestrian competition in North America for youth, age 14-21. Young equestrians vie for team and individual FEI medals in the three Olympic equestrian disciplines of show jumping, dressage, and eventing, the Paralympic discipline of para-dressage, and the FEI World Equestrian Games disciplines of reining and endurance. The competition is run under rules of the FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale), the international governing body for equestrian sport, and is the only FEI championship held annually on this continent.

“NAYC is the culmination of a lot of hard work for our youth riders across the country. As a team competition, it fosters sportsmanship at the highest level for these young people within our sport. I’m very proud of all of the volunteers, parents, and riders who have put this together, and I’m looking forward to seeing them there!” said Roberta Williams, USDF FEI Jr/YR Committee Chair.

The following riders and horses will represent the United States:

USDF Region 1 Juniors: Catherine Horrigan and Ultima O.A., Allison Nemeth and Tiko, Lannah Lende Smith and Ducan.

USDF Region 1 Young Riders: Kristin Counterman and Three Times, Kayla Kadlubek and Perfect Step, Amanda Perkowski and Quando Boy, Anna Weniger and Don Derrick.

USDF Region 2 Juniors: Alexander Dawson and Raven Black, McKayla Hohmann and Coogan, Raegan McCool and FHF Racharee.

USDF Region 2 Young Riders: Kaylee Christensen and Don Claudio, Callie Jones and Don Philippo, Jacquelynn Mackie and Weltrubin 5, Grace Sacoman and Leonardo.

USDF Region 3 Juniors: Isabelle Braden and Dali de la Ferme Rose, Juliette Cain and Mariska, Melanie Doughty and Fascinata, Caroline Garren and Bell Angelo.

USDF Region 3 Young Riders: Nicole Scarpino and Lambada 224, Sophia Schults and Idolo Americano HGF, Emma Sevriens and Nido King, Marline Syribeys and Hollywood.

USDF Region 4 Juniors: Sammie Fritz and Ferra, Marie Elise Matern and Don Akzentus, Bianca Schmidt and Lou Heart, Katarina Tedlund and Eclipse BR.

USDF Region 4 Young Riders: Tillie Jones and Apachi, Annika Tedlund and Vade Mecum Interagro, Jenna Upchurch and Westerstorm.

USDF Region 6 Juniors: Jori Dupell and Fiderprinz 2.

USDF Region 7 Juniors: Kennedi Templeton and Cuby.

USDF Region 7 Young Riders: Christian Simonson and FRH Rassolini, Benjamin Ebeling and Behlinger.

USDF Region 8 Juniors: Sophia Chavonelle and W Spotlight, Katelyn Mosle and Sir Maestro, Leah Tenney and Adel K, Eliza Windsor and Aspen.

USDF Region 8 Young Riders: Lara Erdogus-Brady and Stenkaergards Mr. Swing King, Bobbie Kerr and Iggi Pop, Alison Redston and Twelfth Night, Emma Szegvari and Ringmoylan.

USDF Region 9 Juniors: Elisabeth Martin and Aarakon.

For complete qualifying results and standings for the USDF North American Youth Dressage Championships, visit the USDF website. Or, for additional information regarding the Adequan®/FEI North American Youth Championships, presented by Gotham North, visit the www.USEF.com.

Founded in 1973, the United States Dressage Federation is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to education, recognition of achievement, and promotion of dressage. For more information about USDF membership or programs, visit www.usdf.org, e-mail usdressage@usdf.org, or call (859) 971-2277.