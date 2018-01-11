Last Call for Entries – January Internet Horse Auctions

“Entries will be accepted through Friday, January 12 for the two January auctions, which are the Broodmare Affaire and the January Internet Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The Internet Horse Auction catalogs are open to shop horses that have been entered.”

The current market appears to be strong based on the Results of the December Internet Auction and the Blazing Hot and Friends Production Sale. Three horses sold for $15,000 or more. The Blazing Hot and Friends Sale posted an average price of $5,926. The two auctions saw nearly $200,000 worth of horses sell to new owners for an overall average price of $4,250.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. These auctions are a great marketplace for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas that do Halter, Western Pleasure, Reining, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding and All Around events, as well as recreational riding.

Bidding for both auctions will open on Monday January 15. The Broodmare Affaire will close on Wednesday, January 17 and the January Internet Auction, offering proven show horses, prospects and recreational horses, will close on January 18.

To view the Internet Horse Auction catalogs, register for a bidder’s number and get contact information for the sellers go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

NEW entries in the Broodmare Affaire include Lot No. 15 – KERIZZMA (AQHA) 2014 mare by Kid Coolsified, Halter point earner, 2017 Circuit Champion, half sister to PIZZAZZY LADY, 8-time AQHA World Champion Halter Mare and World Champion producer, selling bred to EL ANTE, along with early entries Lot No. 1 – Sheza Finaly Noticed, a red roan mare by My Final Notice, bred to RL BEST OF SUDDEN; Lot No. 2 – Without Mercy (AQHA / APHA) a black Overo mare by One Hot Krymsun (QH) double registered and bred to THE BEST MARTINI and more outstanding mares.

The January Internet Auction features a 6 time WORLD CHAMPION Halter Horse and a WORLD CHAMPION NSBA Hunter Under Saddle Horse, as well as proven horses for Pleasure, All Around, Ranch Riding and Reining.

NEW Halter Horses include Lot 136 – CANT TOUCH A DIAMOND (AQHA / PHBA / APHA) a 2015 mare, 2017 PHBA World Champion Youth 2YO Halter Mare, APHA Open & Amateur Halter ROM and Lot 138 – IMPRINTED WITH COOL (AQHA / APHA SPB) 2014 mare by Very Cool, APHA Superior Solid Paint Bred, Amateur Halter ROM, AQHA Amateur Halter ROM, as well as, Lot 107 – COWGURLZ AND PEARLZ (AQHA / PHBA) 6 TIME PHBA WORLD CHAMPION, AQHA ROM; Lot 102 – APHENOMINAL PACKAGE (AQHA) Superior Open Halter; Lot 109 – HES SO PHENOMENAL (APHA) a sorrel overo gelding, 2017 APHA Reserve World Champion Youth 2YO Gelding, Youth Superior Halter, as well as more proven show horses and prospects.

NEW Pleasure and All Around Horses feature Lot No. 137 – DEFINITELY BLAZIN (AQHA) 2007 gelding by Blazing Hot, East Level 1 Champion Novice AM Select Hunter Under Saddle, Open ROM with 117.5 points in 3 events; Lot No. 142 – CAREER DIVA (AQHA) 2008 mare Potential Career, Point Earner in Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Showmanship & Equitation; Lot No. 135 – IRON GIANT (APHA / PtHA) a 2012 Tobiano gelding by These Irons Are Hot, Multiple World and Congress Champion and Reserve Champion titles; Lot No. 101 – DIAMONDS R HOT (AQHA) 4 Time NSBA World Champion, AQHA ROM; Lot No. 103 – A CERTAIN HOT SPICE (AQHA) AQHA Open ROM Western Pleasure and Trail. This auction offers more proven show horses and prospects by sires like RL Best Of Sudden, Machine Made, Don’t Skip Zip, Nite Moves, Gucci Only, Repeated in Red, Ziprageous, Its All About Blue, The Ultimate Fancy (APHA) and more.

The Performance Horses include horses that are competitive in Ranch Riding, Reining events, such as: Lot No. 104 – FINAL REVOLUTION (AQHA) a 2010 gelding, 2017 ARHA World Show Champion Horsemanship and Senior Ranchmanship, Reserve Champion Amateur Ranch Riding, Top 10 Ranch Cutting, Halter and Reining. AQHA Open & Amateur ROM with Reining and Ranch Riding points, plus other broodmares and prospects.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. Buyers have won numerous World and National Titles with horses they purchased through these auctions.

To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the January Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/