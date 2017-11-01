Near Dispersal Internet Auction for BMQ Quarter Horses

“Exhibitors and breeders can buy top horses and take advantage of years of selective breeding in the BMQ Quarter Horses Near Dispersal Internet Auction,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “Annie Kamphaus, owner of BMQ, has become an AQHA Leading Breeder of Show Horses and has bred multiple WORLD CHAMPIONS in AQHA, NSBA, APHA and PtHA. Annie has decided it is time to slow down and is selling a majority of her horses in this Internet Auction.”

Bidding for the BMQ Near Dispersal Internet Auction will open on the morning of November 6, beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern time and will close on November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern time.

To view the INTERNET Auction catalog go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=261

New information, photos and videos are being added daily, so bidders should review the catalog often. A few new horses have been added in the last couple of days.

All of her yearlings will be in the auction including full siblings to World and Congress Champions. The auction also features proven broodmares, as well as, prospects that are started under saddle. The young horses are eligible for triple registration with AQHA, APHA and PtHA. In addition to their AQHA papers, some have regular APHA papers, while others are eligible for solid paint bred papers.

Here are some of the achievements of BMQ Quarter Horses:

• AQHA Leading Breeder – Most WINS & Most WINNERS in Western Pleasure & Hunter Under Saddle

• AQHA Leading breeder of Performance Halter horses

• Breeder of APHA ALL Time High Point Western Pleasure & Western Riding horses

• Breeder of Multiple WORLD CHAMPIONS • AQHA, APHA, NSBA, PtHA

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For More Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

The 17 yearlings include top English and Western prospects like Lot No. 1 – BMQ Barely Legal – 2016 brown mare, Full sister to BMQ Almost Illegal, NSBA WORLD CHAMPION and BCF Champion; Lot No. 13 – BMQ Ladies R Forever – 2016 sorrel mare, Full sister to BMQ A Lady Forever, AQHA ROM and APHA Superior Western Pleasure; Lot No. 20 – BMQ Talk of The Town- 2016 black gelding, Full brother to Do it Like That, Top 10 AQHA World Show Hunter Under Saddle; BMQ Sweet Lil Star, Performance ROM and BMQ How Sweet It Is, Superior and ROM and Lot No. 17 – BMQ Tricked Out Ride – 2016 black mare, a glamorous prospect and others.

There are 12 prospects offer from 2 to 4 year-olds including Lot No. 18 – BMQ Legendary – 2015 sorrel gelding, Full brother to WORLD CHAMPIONS BMQ The Jig Is Up, BMQ Without a Doubt and BMQ Stop For Traffic; Lot No. 23 – BMQ Rockinalongred – 2015 sorrel gelding, Full Brother to 6 proven show horses and more.

Nine broodmares will sell that are bred to Multiple WORLD CHAMPION Sire, BMQ LEGACY. These mares include Lot No. 2 – BMQ The Ladys Dandy – 2002 sorrel mare (The Epitome x Dandy Sleeper) Superior Western Pleasure Producer, AQHA & APHA Point Earner Producer, bred to BMQ LEGACY; Lot No. 4 – BMQ Pitter Patter – 2002 sorrel mare (The Epitome x Sonny Sash) Dam of FROM DIXIE WITH LUV (AQHA) / BMQ Pitterin Slow (APHA) Open & Amateur Performance ROM, bred to BMQ LEGACY, as well as, other AQHA and Thoroughbred mares.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.