U.S. Nationals Offers Total Arabian Interaction and Learning (T.A.I.L.) Program the and Tour of Arabian Horse Legends Exhibit

The U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show is returning to the Tulsa Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla. with free and exciting educational opportunities to learn more about the Arabian horse as a breed, as well as the show.

T.A.I.L. Opportunities

The Total Arabian Interaction and Learning (T.A.I.L.) program offered at U.S. Nationals gives adults and children of all ages the opportunity to learn more about the Arabian horse breed. It aims to encourage people to enjoy the breed and create a welcoming experience at the show.

At the beginning of the tour participants will be greeted by a friendly guide who will take them through the tour. Each participant will receive a T.A.I.L. bag filled with information about the program and the Arabian horse. The bags will also include coloring pages, sheets outlining different parts of the horse and various other educational materials.

You will also learn about the Arabian horse on the behind-the-scenes tour of U.S. Nationals. Book a spot on one of our T.A.I.L. Tours, and meet a real Arabian horse, learn about the history of the breed, as well as watch some exciting classes. Tour dates and times are as follows:

 Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

 Saturday, October 21 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

 Sunday, October 22 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

 Monday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m.

 Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m.

T.A.I.L. Tours are designed to introduce newcomers to the Arabian horse in a backstage, comfortable setting. Tulsa families, youth groups, 4-H and FFA groups, Girl/Boy Scouts, day campers and anyone else are welcome to contact the Arabian Horse Association (AHA) at Youth@arabianhorses.org or 303.597.8251 to make a reservation for a tour.

Tour of Arabian Horse Legends

The Tour of Arabian Horse Legends exhibit will run from Friday, October 20 through Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Exchange Center. This visual, hands-on display will show the history of the Arabian horse from Nomadic culture to present day by exploring the trainers, breeders and organizations that are legends of the breed. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

For more information on the tours and the general show, visit www.arabianhorses.org/USN.