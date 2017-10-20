Make Plans to Attend the Celebration of Champions Presented by Farnam®

Nov 23rd – Dec 2nd, 2017 Oklahoma City, OK

The 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships (NAAC) has joined hands with a new event sponsor, bringing a new twist to a well-known event. Presented by Farnam®, this year’s Celebration of Champions will be held prior to the section two Lucas Oil Level 4 Open Futurity Finals on Saturday, December 2, from 4 to 6 pm in the Super Barn.

The Celebration of Champions presented by Farnam® will feature food and beverages in addition to a surprise thank you gift for attendees (while supplies last). When asked about the event and partnership Kevin Tompkins, Vice President of Farnam® Equine had this to say: “Farnam® is ecstatic to be able to help celebrate all of the champions throughout the NRHA Futurity. Holding this event prior to the crowning of the 2017 NRHA Futurity Champion could not be more fitting, and we can’t wait to experience the excitement and electricity of the exhibitors and spectators before the finals.”

“The accomplishments of the 2017 show season culminate in November in Oklahoma City. This special event is a celebration of all NRHA Futurity and Adequan® NAAC champions. NRHA is excited to welcome Farnam® into our sponsor family and thank them for presenting the Celebration of Champions,” said Sammi Miller, Director of Corporate Relations.

All NRHA Futurity exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to attend the event to celebrate everyone’s success and kick off the excitement that comes along with the Open Finals performance.

During the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® NAAC, the world’s best reining horses and competitors come to Oklahoma City to compete for an estimated total purse and cash prizes of more than $2 million. For more information on schedules, tickets, hotel accommodations, sponsors and more visit nrhafuturity.com.

To learn more about the sport of reining, how to join an affiliate, or where to find a NRHA Professional near you, visit nrha.com

About Farnam®

Your Partner in Horse Care™



Founded in 1946, Farnam has grown to become one of the most widely recognized names in the equine animal health products industry. No one knows horses better than Farnam®. That’s why no one offers a more complete selection of horse care products. Farnam® Horse Products serve both the pleasure horse and the performance horse markets with products for fly control, deworming, hoof and leg care, grooming, wound treatment and leather care, plus nutritional supplements.

For more information on Farnam®, visit farnam.com. Sign up for Life with Horses, a free monthly e-newsletter, to receive the latest horse health news and product updates along with money-saving, subscriber-only rewards.

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association is a nonprofit association dedicated to promoting and encouraging the development of and public interest in the sport of reining. The focus is on developing and maintaining suitable standards of performance and judging and in providing a fun-filled, family-oriented atmosphere.