George H. Morris Heads to Texas’ Dallas Equestrian Center

George Morris will be traveling to the Lone Star State to conduct a clinic at the Dallas Equestrian Center for the first time this weekend. Scheduled for October 6-8, the legendary horseman and coach will be instilling the foundations of good horsemanship. Riders and auditors will also have a chance to get their copy of Morris’ autobiography, UNRELENTING: The Real Story: Horses, Bright Lights, and My Pursuit of Excellence, signed by the renowned rider and instructor himself.

After retiring as Chef d’Equipe of the United States Show Jumping Team, Morris has set his sights on developing the future of the sport by conducting clinics around the world. Focusing on helping riders develop correct form and function, Morris has often been referred to as the founding father of hunt seat equitation. Second to none, his teachings, technique and style are revered around the world. Over the course of his career, Morris has been highly successful as a rider, coach, clinician, author and judge.

“This is the fourth time that I have hosted a clinic with George,” said organizer Melissa Osburn. “I am excited because the people here are so excited about it. I think it’s very good for our area to have George here and have everyone come together. I love to host the clinic and see everyone in the stands taking notes and learning from him.”

While spots to participate as a rider in the clinic filled up immediately, auditor positions are still available to gain knowledge from the esteemed Morris through observation. A waiting list is also available for riders should spots open up. Auditor spots are offered for $85 per day.

The daily clinic schedule will begin with the first group of beginner riders at 9:00 a.m., followed by intermediate riders at 11:00 a.m. The final group of advanced riders will commence at 2:30 p.m.

For more information about George Morris Clinics and the rest of his 2017 schedule, please visit http://www.ghmclinics.com.