Congress Super Sale Kicks Off with CoughlinAuto.com Sale Preview

“Horse shoppers can watch the Preview of Sale horses offered in the 51st Annual OQHA CONGRESS SUPER SALE on Friday October 20th, held with the All American Quarter Horse Congress. Shoppers will be treated to a Pig Roast luncheon during the COUGHLINAUTO.COM SALE PREVIEW beginning at 12 Noon in the Lausche Building at the Ohio Expo Center,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC, management team. “Potential bidders attending the Congress can sit comfortably inside the Lausche building while watching the Sale horses preview. The pig roast provided by CoughlinAuto.com will begin after 11:30 and last as long as the pig does. After the Preview attendees can shop the 300 trucks and trailers offered by Coughlin Auto on the show grounds.”

For those who can’t attend the CoughlinAuto.com Preview on Friday, it will be webcast. The auction will be webcast, as well. For the link to the webcast provided by iEquine.com, shoppers can go to http://www.iequine.com/events/2017/10/congress-super-sale-sale-preview.

The CONGRESS SUPER SALE will be held in the Lausche Building on Saturday, October 21. Announcements and presentations will begin at 9:30 am horses will sell at 10:00 am.

TO VIEW OR DOWNLOAD THE SALE CATALOG for the 51st Annual Congress Super Sale go to https://prohorseservices.com/2017/congress-super-sale-2017/

CATALOGS are also AVAILABLE AT THE CONGRESS in the Lausche building and Congress Hall.

The Congress Super Sale has proven to be the BEST Show Horse Auction in America, featuring proven show horses, top prospects and breeding stock. Many top horses will be available in one place to inspect, try-out and purchase. Over 150 horses will be offered through the 2017 Super Sale.

Riders and owners will compete for a TOTAL PURSE of $74,500 in the First Annual SALE STAKES WESTERN PLEASURE CLASSES, which will be featured at the Congress on Friday evening, October 20th. More than 30 two year-olds have been entered in the Open and Non Pro Western Pleasure classes, that are also NSBA approved. These horses were offered through 2016 Congress Super Sale Yearling Stakes session and a sustaining fee of $250 was paid at that time. The OQHA added $500 for each of the sustained horses, creating a purse of $64,500, which will be divided between the Open and Non Pro classes on a pro-rated basis determined by the number of entries in each division at 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19th. Scratches after that will not change the payout. Eligible horses can be entered until 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19th, with no late penalty. In addition, OQHA put up another $10,000 to be paid to the top 3 placing Limited Riders in each division. The Limited Rider Purse will be split with $6,000 going to the Open class (1st = $3,000, 2nd = $2,000, 3rd = $1,000) and $4,000 to the Non Pro class (1st – $2,000, 2nd = $1,250, 3rd = $750). More details are available on the Pro Horse Services website.

The 2017 YEARLING SALE STAKES Session gives Western Pleasure horse enthusiasts an opportunity to buy top quality Yearlings. Yearlings purchased in this session can be eligible for the 2 Year Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure classes to be held at the 2018 All American Quarter Horse Congress, with a sustaining fee paid by the buyer. More than 90 yearlings are offered in this session.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC are available to answer questions and help you have the best experience whether selling or buying. Contact them at 855-272-3905 or email Info@ProHorseServices.com.