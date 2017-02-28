Bid Now – Internet Horse Auction Closes March 1 & 2

“Bidding will close on March 1 and 2 for the two March Internet auctions produced by Professional Horse Services, LLC,” according to Mike Jennings of the auction management firm. “The auctions are the First Spring Reining and Cow Horse Auction, which closes on March 1 and the March Internet Auction, which closes on March 2. Since our last press release, additional horses have been entered, plus more photos and videos have been added to some original entries.”

The SPRING REINING AND COW HORSE AUCTION features some outstanding Reining and Cutting horses, as well as, horses ready to win in Ranch Riding and Ranch events. There are also proven broodmares selling in foal to some the top Reining sires in the industry. Trail riders will find horses they can go right to the trails and enjoy or take to the Ranch horse events. Bidding will close on Wednesday evening, March 1, beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time. To view the Internet Catalog for this auction go to http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=239

Bidding for the MARCH INTERNET AUCTION will close on Thursday evening, March 2. Entries in this auction include proven show horses for Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle, Halter and All Around events, plus well-bred prospects. Buyers can also find the trail riding horse they need for this year. The catalog for this auction can be found at http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=240

The SPRING REINING AND COW HORSE AUCTION includes: Lot 1 – SPOOKS SMART MONEY, a 2013 gelding by Smart Spook, 2016 NRHA Futurity LEVEL 4 Non Pro Finalist, NRHA $3,498, NRBC nominated, trained by Andrea Fappani; Lot 2 – PLAYGIRLS MERADA, a 2006 mare, 2016 AQHA High Point Sr Cutting and Cutting Mare, Reserve High Point Open & Select Amateur Cutting, 151 Open & Amateur Cutting points; Lot 11 – DONT SPOOK ME, a 2008 Palomino gelding, 498 PHBA points in 10 events, PHBA High Point Junior Reining & Reserve High Point Youth Ranch Riding & Flag Race, AQHA and ARHA ROM; Lot 3 – WALLA WHIZ WANDA, a 2009 mare by Topsail Whiz, out of Walla Walla Wanda, with $748 NRHA, AQHA ROM in Ranch Riding points, half sister to dam of WALLA WALLA WHIZ, NRHA Million Dollar Sire; Lot 5 – DUNIT WITH PEPPY (ApHC) a 2012 Appaloosa mare, $1,509 NRHA, Non Pro Reiner, shown Ranch Horse; Lot 4 – TEJONS MIST, a 2002 mare, dam of an NRHA Futurity Level 1 Open Finalist, bred to NOT RUF AT ALL, NRHA $456,501; Lot 6 – NQH BLUE MOON, a 2008 mare by Hes A Peptospoonful, bred to NRHA Million Dollar Sire, A SPARKLING VINTAGE plus more Ranch horses and broodmares.

The MARCH INTERNET AUCTION features these early entries: Lot 141 – SECRET ASSASSIN (AQHA / APHA) a 2014 stallion by The Top Secret, 2016 APHA World Champion 2yr old & over SPB Stallion; Lot 145 – COOL AND A HALF, a 2013 gelding, 2016 Congress Champion Ltd Open 3YO Gelding, AQHA Superior Halter; Lot 101 – ZIPS SPLASH OF ART, a 2003 gelding, AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle, Congress Champion, Superior Hunter Under Saddle; Lot 103 – THRIFTY (Appaloosa) a 2008 mare, ApHC World and Reserve World Champion Showmanship; Lot 109 – HEZA GRACEFUL LOPER, a 2011 gelding, ROM with Trail & Western Riding points; Lot 116 – THENAUGHTYSCHOOLGIRL (APHA), a 2012 overo mare, ROM Open Western Pleasure; Lot 105 – ARTS COVER GIRL, a 2008 mare, Reserve in the Nation Rookie Youth Trail, Congress Finalist 12-14 Equitation, AQHA Youth Champion, plus more prospects by INVITATION ONLY, RL BEST OF SUDDEN, LAZY LOPER, VS Flatline, Huntin For Chocolate, Brookstone (APHA WORLD Champion) and more. There are some very nice Paint, Palomino and Buckskin broodmares selling with foals or bred to 6 time APHA and PtHA World Champion Halter Stallion, BROOKSTONE.

“Buyers can get a seller’s contact information from the online catalog, if they have created a log in account. They can get more information from the sellers, go see the horse or even arrange for a pre-purchase vet exam. We encourage bidders to get as much information as they want, before the bidding closes,” adds Jennings.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. They have now sold 1,516 horses for $6,125,200 through their Internet Auction format.