Two Volunteers are inducted into the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2017 Hall of Fame

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo welcomed two extraordinary members to the 2017 Hall of Fame – Billy W. Schieberle and Dora Salinas. These two volunteers have helped expand the organization through their commitment and dedication to our mission. They were honored for their significant achievements in a ceremony held Thursday, January 12, 2017.

Billy W. Schieberle

The youngest of four children, Schieberle was raised in Cost, Texas, near the site of the first shot of the Texas Revolution. He attended Port Arthur College and was an active member of the National Guard for eight years. Schieberle began his journey with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo when he showed the first Santa Gertrudis heifer in the Junior Livestock Show. In 1992, he became a Life Member where he helped expedite the arrival of livestock, ensure exhibitors have an enjoyable experience as well as assist with logistics of the annual event. Schieberle served as Sub-Chairman of the Sheep & Goat and Living Legends Committees, Chairman of the Livestock Committee, was a Director and is currently a Director Emeritus. In addition to his accomplishments within the organization, he has held various roles in the agricultural industry such as Vice President for State 4-H Adult Leaders Association, District 10 4-H Adult Leaders Association, Guadalupe Country Youth Show, President of Guadalupe County 4-H Adult Leaders Association and Guadalupe County Fair Association. He is also a recipient of the Walter Joyce Award and Outstanding 4-H Adult Leader for District 10 and Guadalupe County. He and his wife Sondra are blessed with four children and seven grandchildren. Schieberle enjoys hunting and spending time with his family.

“What a feeling! Being involved in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been a great experience,” Schieberle said at the ceremony on Thursday. “The volunteers that dedicate their time to the organization always inspired me and kept me motivated to support the cause.”

Dora Salinas

Salinas was born in Brownsville, Texas and moved to San Antonio after she completed junior high school. She dedicated herself to creating a career in business and management and filled her spare time volunteering for the community. Salinas worked for 33 years at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and later became District Manager-External Affairs. In 1971, she was recruited to be a member of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Mexico Day Committee. Through her leadership, the International Committee was formed. The committee strengthens relationships with leaders of Mexico and other visiting countries with agricultural interests. As Chairman of the International Committee, she focused on raising contributions for the Scholarship Fund. Salinas’ volunteer work includes being the Chairman of the International Committee and Go Rodeo Roundup, member of Cowboy Church, Scholarship and Trailblazers Committees. She is a Life Member and Director Emeritus. Salinas was the first female chairman of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and has received countless awards and citations for her dedication to the San Antonio community. Her hobbies include reading, fishing and spending time with her family.

Seeing the parents of the scholarship recipients brings me so much joy,” Salinas said. “Not only does the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo help develop the youth of Texas, but the organization helped build my character as well.”

They will be featured along with the other 52 recognized individuals on the walls of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is open during the 68th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, February 9-26, 2017.