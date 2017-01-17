Keep your Horses Healthy with Simple Biosecurity Practices

Anytime horses or owners leave the farm to compete, breed, train, or go to a veterinary hospital they can be exposed to all kinds of disease agents and there is an increased risk for the spread of diseases such as Equine Herpes Myeloencephalophathy (EHM), Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1), Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA), and Equine Piroplasmosis.

Make your New Year resolution to establish and follow sound biosecurity to reduce the risk of spreading these diseases.

Visit http://www.tahc.texas.gov/news/brochures/TAHCBrochure_BiosecurityEquine.pdf to learn more about how you can minimize disease exposure to your equine.