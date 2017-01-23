Bidding Closes Tonight, Monday, January 25 for the Best In The West Halter Futurity Stallion Service Auction

The popular Best In The West Halter Futurity is closing their Stallion Service Auction Tonight, Monday, January 25, beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time. This Auction includes breedings to over 80 AQHA, APHA and ApHC stallions, including Leading Sires, World Champions and World Champion sires,” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC.

“Don’t miss this Great Opportunity to breed Your Mare to the MOST PROMINENT stallions in the Halter Horse industry!!” adds Don Falcon of the Best In The West Futurity Committee. “Our stallion service auction is “Mare Owner Friendly” since No Chute Fees are charged for breedings purchased through this auction.”

To register and bid for the breeding in the Best In The West Halter Futurity Stallion Service Auction go to http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=225

The successful Bidder receives free nomination of resulting foal into Best In The West Futurity. For more information on the Futurity, go to http://www.bestinthewestfuturity.com/

The Best In The West Futurity is a multi-breed halter futurity program for APHA, ApHC and AQHA registered horses with special incentives for Color, OBE (Owner, Breeder, Exhibitor), and Youth. This futurity program has seen positive growth each and every year of existence so come join us in October and see for your self what all the excitement is about!!!

Photos are of stallions from the Breeds represented: Kid Coolsified (AQHA), Intensions (APHA) and In Awe (ApHC).

For more information on registering, bidding and how the Internet auctions work go to the website for Professional Horse Services, LLC – http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

Or contact Mike and Stephanie Jennings at 855-272-3905 or email at Info@ProHorseServices.com