Bidding Closes Soon for January Internet Horse Auctions

“Bidding for The 48th Mid Winter Sales will close on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19. These 2 auctions give buyers the opportunity to get there new broodmare, show horse, prospect or trail riding horse now and be ready for the Spring.” Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team adds, “The Broodmare Affaire and the January Internet Auctions feature a great group of Quarter Horses, Paints, Palominos and Appaloosas.”

The Broodmare Affaire Auction features a top set of broodmares for Western Pleasure, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle, Reining, Cutting and All Around events. Bidding will close on Wednesday evening, January 18, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern time.

Bidding for the January Online Auction will close on Thursday, January 19, beginning at 7:00 PM Eastern time. Entries in this auction include proven show horses, prospects and trail riding horses.

To view the catalogs for both horse auctions, as well as FOUR Stallion Service Auctions, go to http://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

More information on how the Internet auctions work can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

The BROODMARE AFFAIRE includes proven broodmares for Halter, Pleasure and Performance events, in addition to young broodmare prospects that can still be shown.

Halter mares include, Lot 6 – On The Red Carpet, 2005 AQHA mare, World & Congress Champion, Superior Halter horse, bred to MR ELUSIVE; Lot 1 – Loven The Fellas, 2008 AQHA mare, Superior Halter Mare; Lot 4 – Clus Chantilly Lace (APHA) 2012 overo mare, APHA Open & Amateur Superior Halter; Lot 11 – JMK Josephine (AQHA) 2004 mare, Multiple Superior Producer, sells with 2017 breeding to IEM THE ONE and more.

Cutting, Reining and performance mares include Lot 10 – Rosalita Elan (AQHA) 2002 mare with NCHA LTE $11,334, bred to SANNMAN, NCHA $200,039; Lot 30 – Calico Dolly Dee (APHA) 2000 overo mare, Superior Heeling, bred to BUCKLEYS LUCKY BAR; Lot 9 – Starbucks Cowgirl (AQHA) 2003 mare, Top 15 Congress NRHA Limited Open Reining Futurity, bred to STARLIGHT BLUES; Lot 20 – Sally B Dual Rey (AQHA) a 2006 mare Dual Rey, sister to NCHA Money Earners of $174,999 and more.

Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle mares offer Lot 34 – Radio Nightmare (ApHC) 2010 Appaloosa mare, ApHC Reserve National Champion Open Hunter In Hand, sells with 2017 breeding to Its All About Blue (AQHA); Lot 5 – Fleets Impulse (APHA) 2011 overo mare, APHA World Show Sweepstakes Champion 3YO Ltd. Horse Western Pleasure; Lot 2 – Too Sultry To Sleep (AQHA) 2004 mare by Too Sleepy To Zip, bred to ITS A SOUTHERN THING; Lot 14 – Moonlit Rumors (AQHA) 2005 mare out of NSBA Hall Of Fame Pleasure Mare, RADICAL RUMORS and other great broodmares.

The JANUARY INTERNET AUCTION offers a great set of show horses, prospects and trail riding horses.

The Western Pleasure Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horses feature Lot 136 – Zips Splash Of Art (AQHA) 2003 gelding, AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle, Congress Limited Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle Maturity Champion; Lot 121 – Black Sierra Sky (AQHA) 2006 gelding, Congress Finalist in Open & Novice Amateur Hunter Under Saddle & Equitation; Lot 111 – Kats Thelma Rose (AQHA) a 2011 mare, points in Halter, Ranch Riding and Horsemanship, plus other show horses and prospects.

This auction will offer top Halter Horses including Lot 105 – Hy Fa Lootin (AQHA) 2013 stallion, AQHA Select World Champion 3YO Stallion; Lot 102 – Mesmerizing Kid (AQHA / PHBA) 2012 stallion, PHBA High Point Halter Stallion; Lot 138 – Gunsling N Cowgirl (AQHA) 2014 mare, 48 Open & 49.5 Amateur Halter points and other Proven Show Horses and Prospects.

The Performance horses include Lot 101 – CTC Step It Up (AQHA) 2012 gelding, NRHA $2,061, 2016 Congress Top 5 Ranch Riding; Lot 142 – Dont Spook Me (AQHA) 2008 gelding, 500 PHBA points, National Titles, AQHA ROM Reining & Ranch Riding; Lot 113 – JKS Ben Deesirable (AQHA) 2002 stallion, AQHA Champion, Bronze trophy AQHA World Show Amateur Performance Halter Stallions, and more show horses and prospects.

“Buyers can get a seller’s contact information from the online catalog, if they have created a log in account. They can get more information from the sellers, go see the horse or even arrange for a pre-purchase vet exam. We encourage bidders to get as much information as they want, before the bidding closes,” adds Jennings.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. They have now sold 1,483 horses for $6,030,200 through their Internet Auction format.