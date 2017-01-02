2 Great January Internet Horse Auctions from Pro Horse Services

“This is the 48th Year the Jennings Family has offered The Mid Winter Sale in January, an Auction for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team. “The two auctions offered this year are the Broodmare Affaire and the January Internet Auction. Additional entries will be accepted until January 11.”

These auctions include World and Reserve World Champion show horses and producers. While a majority of the horses are Quarter Horses, there are 12 Paints, 13 Palominos and 2 Appaloosas in the auctions, including some which are double registered.”

The Broodmare Affaire Auction features a top set of broodmares for Western Pleasure, Halter, Hunter Under Saddle, Reining, Cutting and All Around events. Bidding will open on Monday, January 16 and close on Wednesday evening, January 18.

Bidding for the January Online Auction will open on Monday January 16 and close on Thursday, January 19. Early entries in this auction include horses that have proven show records in Halter, Pleasure, Reining, Hunter Under Saddle, Ranch Riding and All Around events. This session also offers prospects for these show events. Buyers can also find the trail riding horse they need for this year.

To view the catalogs for both horse auctions, as well as FOUR Stallion Service Auctions, go to http://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

More information on how the Internet auctions work can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

“Buyers can get a seller’s contact information from the online catalog, if they have created a log in account. They can get more information from the sellers, go see the horse or even arrange for a pre-purchase vet exam. We encourage bidders to get as much information as they want, before the bidding closes,” adds Jennings.

Offered through both auctions is the Breeding Stock Dispersal of Ralph Manuel Quarter Horses, which features the PHBA High Point Champion Halter Stallion, Mesmerizing Kid, as well as proven producers with some Halter and Pleasure prospects.

The Broodmare Affaire includes proven broodmares for Halter, Pleasure and Performance events, in addition to young broodmare prospects that can still be shown.

Halter mares include, Lot 6 – On The Red Carpet, 2005 AQHA mare by Mr Yella Fella, World Champion, Congress Grand Champion, Superior Halter horse and Halter producer selling bred to MR ELUSIVE; Lot 1 – Loven The Fellas, 2008 AQHA mare by Mr Yella Fella, Superior Halter Mare; Lot 4 – Clus Chantilly Lace (APHA) 2012 overo mare by Clu It To It, APHA Open & Amateur Superior Halter with 90 days under saddle plus more proven and well bred Quarter Horse and Paint mares.

Cutting, Reining and performance mares include Lot 10 – Rosalita Elan (AQHA) 2002 mare by Elans Playboy with NCHA LTE $11,334, NCHA Producer, selling bred to SANNMAN, NCHA $200,039; Lot 30 – Calico Dolly Dee (APHA) 2000 overo mare by Calico Sonny, Superior Heeling, ROM Steer Stopping, Heading, Tie-Down Roping & Western Pleasure, bred to BUCKLEYS LUCKY BAR; Lot 9 – Starbucks Cowgirl (AQHA) 2003 mare by Smart Starbuck, Top 15 Congress NRHA Limited Open Reining Futurity, bred to STARLIGHT BLUES; Lot 20 – Sally B Dual Rey (AQHA) a 2006 mare Dual Rey, sister to NCHA Money Earners of $174,999, plus daughters of Peeka Pep, Playdox and more.

Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle mares offer Lot 34 – Radio Nightmare (ApHC) 2010 Appaloosa mare by The Radio Flyer, ApHC Reserve National Champion Open Hunter In Hand, selling with 2017 breeding to Its All About Blue (AQHA); Lot 5 – Fleets Impulse (APHA) 2011 overo mare by Fleet Machine, APHA World Show Sweepstakes Champion 3YO Ltd. Horse Western Pleasure, ROM; Lot 2 – Too Sultry To Sleep (AQHA) 2004 mare by Too Sleepy To Zip, Hunter Under Saddle point earner, bred to ITS A SOUTHERN THING; Lot 14 – Moonlit Rumors (AQHA) 2005 mare by A Moonlit Invitation and out of NSBA Hall Of Fame Pleasure Mare, RADICAL RUMORS and more great broodmares.

The January Online Auction offers a great set of show horses, prospects and trail riding horses.

The Western Pleasure Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horses feature Lot 136 – Zips Splash Of Art (AQHA) 2003 gelding by Artful Move, AQHA World Champion Amateur Hunter Under Saddle, Congress Limited Non-Pro Hunter Under Saddle Maturity Champion, Open and Amateur Superior; Lot 121 – Black Sierra Sky (AQHA) 2006 gelding by Black Sky Affair, Congress Finalist in Open & Novice Amateur Hunter Under Saddle & Equitation, 176 AQHA points in 5 events; Lot 111 – Kats Thelma Rose (AQHA) a 2011 mare by PS Good Bars Kat, 19 points in Halter, Ranch Riding and Horsemanship, plus other show horses and prospects.

This auction will offer top Halter Horses including Lot 105 – Hy Fa Lootin (AQHA) 2013 stallion by Heza Stemwinder, AQHA Select World Champion 3YO Stallion, 2 time Reserve World Champion, ROM; Lot 102 – Mesmerizing Kid (AQHA / PHBA) 2012 stallion by Kids Golden Rule, PHBA High Point Halter Stallion, PHBA ROM, his dam and sister Sell, too; Lot 138 – Gunsling N Cowgirl (AQHA) 2014 mare by Western Gunslinger, 48 Open & 49.5 Amateur Halter points and other Proven Show Horses and Prospects.

The Performance horses include Lot 101 – CTC Step It Up (AQHA) 2012 gelding by Wimpys Little Step, NRHA $2,061, 2016 Congress Top 5 Ranch Riding, AQHA ROM Open & Amateur Ranch Riding; Lot 142 – Dont Spook Me (AQHA) 2008 gelding by Smart Spook, 500 PHBA points, National Titles, AQHA ROM Reining & Ranch Riding; Lot 113 – JKS Ben Deesirable (AQHA) 2002 stallion by Kahuna Ben, AQHA Champion, points in Heeling, Barrels, Poles, Halter, Performance Halter, Bronze trophy AQHA World Show Amateur Performance Halter Stallions, and more show horses and prospects.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. They have now sold 1,483 horses for $6,030,200 through their Internet Auction format.