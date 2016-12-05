Selling 75 Performance & Halter Horses December Internet Auction

The DECEMBER INTERNET AUCTION features 75 Halter, Performance, Pleasure and All Around Horses. Halter and Pleasure horses include show horses, prospects and breeding stock. The working performance horses are geared to the Reining and Ranch Horse events, as well as trail riding. Bidding Opens Monday December 5th for the December auction and will close on Wednesday, December 7th beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern time.

To view the DECEMBER INTERNET AUCTION catalog go to: http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=214

“Buyers can get a seller’s contact information from the online catalog, once they have created a log in account. They can get more information from the sellers, go see the horse or even arrange for a pre-purchase vet exam. We encourage bidders to get as much information as they want before bidding,” offers Stephanie Jennings, of Pro Horse Services. “Buyers can find more information on How the Internet Horse Auctions Work on our website http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

The Halter entries in the December INTERNET Auction feature Quarter Horse, Paint and Appaloosa Show horses including: Lot 1 – Icandrinktothat, 2015 gelding by Very Cool, 2015 AQHA Select World Champion Weanling Gelding; Lot 28 – Cool Pizzazz, 2006 gelding, AQHA Reserve World Champion Amateur 3 Year-old Halter Gelding, Open and Amateur Superior; Lot 48 – Sum Incredible Miss, 2006 mare by Sum Persistance Pays and out of the great mare, Wincredible Missy, AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter; Lot 34 – I Am No Secret, 2009 gelding by I Gotta Cool Secret, Multiple AQHA Superior Halter; Lot 19 – A Classic Sensation (AQHA/APHA/PHBA) 2013 overo mare by The Home Run Kid, APHA Open and Amateur Halter ROM; Lot 4 – Tres Sesente (AQHA/APHA/PHBA) 2015 Palomino stallion by Attencion, 2015 Breeders Halter Futurity Open Jr Weanling Colts/Geldings Champion Non Pro and OBE, PHBA World Show Top Ten Yearling Stallion plus many more young show horses, prospects by the Top sires in the industry and more with some eligible for the Breeders Halter Futurity and other major events.

Halter stallions and broodmares include Lot 15 – Mr Sinatra, 2002 stallion, AQHA World Champion 3 Year-old Stallion and World Champion sire; Lot 26 – JMK Josephine, 2004 mare by Mr Yella Fella, Multiple Superior Producer, sells with breeding to Iam The One, plus other proven and well-bred and broodmares featuring the get and service of top sires

The December INTERNET Auction includes these Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horses includes Lot 9 – Sheza Trophy Wife, 2012 mare by Diesel Only, Green, Open, Amateur and Novice Amateur Western Pleasure points. NSBA $3,103.71; Lot 2 – Chipped By Deluxe (APHA / PtHA) 2009 tobiano gelding, APHA Superior Color, 171 points in 7 Events; Lot 73 – Miss Potential Chip, 2004 mare, 34 Novice and Youth points in 4 events; plus proven more show horses and others ready to show.

Well bred AQHA and APHA prospects include Lot 74 – Lazy Is My Thing, 2015 mare by Lazy Loper x Chex Out My Thing); Lot 39 – Crash N Burn (APHA) 2015 overo gelding by Fleet Machine, full brother to two APHA Reserve World Champions; Lot 61 – Ooowee You Fine (APHA) 2014 overo mare by A Sudden Surprise, Reserve Champion Iowa Paint Breeders Longe Line; Lot 41 – My New Good Ride, 2014 mare by Zippos Mr Good Bar, Green broke, full sister to a Congress Champion.

Pleasure Horse breeding stock features Lot 5 – Jaks Artifacts, 17.2 hand, 2000 stallion by Indian Artifacts, Superior Hunter Under Saddle, sire of ROM and NSBA money earners; Lot 24 – Fleets Impulse (APHA) 2011 overo mare by Fleet Machine, APHA World Show Sweepstakes Champion 3 Year-old Ltd. Horse Western Pleasure, ROM, selling as a broodmare; Lot 62 – No Paint No Suprise (APHA) 2001 mare by Paint Me Zippo, multiple ROM producer.

The December INTERNET Auction performance horses include Lot 3 – Wimpys Gotta Gun, 2010 mare by Spooks Gotta Gun, Multiple NRHA Bronze Trophy winner, $9,413 in NRHA; Lot 18 – Sally B Dual Rey, 2006 mare by Dual Rey, very nice daughter of Leading Cutting Sire; Lot 6 – Bet Shesa Pretty Cat 2012 mare by Bet Hesa Cat, shown 2015 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity, broodmare prospect; Lot 16 – Kats Thelma Rose, 2011 by PS Good Bars Kat, AQHA points in Ranch Riding, Halter and Horsemanship, as well as more Reiners, Ranch and Trail Horses.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.