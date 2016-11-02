Last Call to Enter the Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale

“APHA yearlings can still be entered in the 2016 Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale. Sellers will need to act fast and enter by 6:00 PM EDT on November 1.” announces Mike Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “ This year the sale will be held as an Internet Auction. You can sell or buy from the comfort of your home. Bidding for this auction will open on November 2 and will close on November 7. “

To Enter the Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/APHA-Farnam-Yearling-Sale.php A seller can use the convenient online entry form or entry forms can be downloaded to complete and return to Pro Horse Services by email or fax. Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC are glad to help sellers and buyers with any part of the Internet horse auction process. They can be contacted at 855-272-3905 or by email at Info@ProHorseServices.com

To view the outstanding group of yearlings already entered in the auction go to the Internet Catalog at http://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=218

Consignment to the Farnam Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale is the ONLY way to make your Paint eligible for the Farnam Pleasure Stakes classes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Classes include the Farnam 2-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stakes (both offered with a Limited Division as a class within a class) and the Farnam Non-Pro 3- & 4-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stakes. For more information on the Farnam Breeder’s Trust Pleasure Stakes go to http://apha.com/oawcs/sale/

The photos are for Lot 102, Calling All Cowboys, a 2015 bay Overo mare by The Original Cowboy and out of Call Me Sister and Lot 126, Good To Be Best, a 2015 bay Overo mare by The Best Machine and out of Good To Be Fancy. These fillies, along with several others, will be shown at 2016 APHA World Show in Yearling Longe Line. Buyers can arrange shipping directly from the APHA World Show.

The Internet Auction format allows APHA members to market their APHA Breeders’ Trust yearlings without having to haul their horses to Fort Worth, Texas. There is value added to these young horses by making them eligible for the RICH Farnam Pleasure Stakes program. This program has paid more than $50,000 annually to eligible horses showing at ages 2, 3 and 4 in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle classes held with the APHA World Show.