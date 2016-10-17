STOLEN EQUINES – Grand Press Augustus aka “Gus” & Tanner– Texas

Henderson (Rusk County), TX Sunday, October 16, 2016

Sometime between 7:30am on Friday, October 14, 2016, and 11:00am on Saturday, October 15, 2016, Todd Cadwell’s horses, Gus & Tanner were reported missing from their property. Gus is a 13-year-old Bay Quarter Horse Gelding. Tanner is a 11-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Gelding.

Mr. Cadwell asked Stolen Horse International for assistance in locating Gus & Tanner. On October 15, 2016, when Mr. Cadwell went to go feed Gus & Tanner and their pasture mates, he noticed they were missing. He explained that he noticed that on one of the side gates it looked like it had been moved. No one had used that gate in a couple of years and it was obvious that it had been removed and placed back. There were hoof prints leading up to the gate and tire tracks near the gate as well. It is believed that the horses were stolen. Todd Cadwell has notified Rusk County Sheriff Department of the stolen horses.

Stolen Horse International, a nonprofit organization also known as NetPosse.com, is well known as the “lost and found’ place for horses on the internet for the equine industry. NetPosse.com offers horse theft and equine ID education and assist in search and recovery of stolen or missing horses, as well as other equine equipment.

“They are like my kids.”, says Todd Cadwell. “Gus and Tanner are my boys. They mean the world to me. This is the worst thing in the world.” Mr. Cadwell went on to tell Stolen Horse International, that Tanner was a horse that he rescued out of the back of a pasture. Gus was the first horse that he ever purchased. He explained that if feels as if someone has cut your guts out and threw them on the ground and you just had to stand there and look at it.

On October 16, 2016, Stolen Horse International, Inc. received the first online report on its web site, www.NetPosse.com, filed by Cadwell and, in short order, began distributing the information via their NetPosse Alert (the horse community’s Amber Alert) on the Internet to hundreds of social media groups and private email contacts in an effort to rally the public to help the family.

You will find Gus and Tanner’s webpage with information and a printable flyer in their NetPosse.com listing, which is where any updates or leads will be posted. People interested in helping can search for report number NR005075 or use this direct link on the NetPosse.com site: http://www.netposse.com/view_report.asp?reportid=5075

“Circulating Gus and Tanner’s flyer and the NetPosse.com Alert nationwide is imperative, as they could be anywhere by now. These flyers are one tool that brings home many horses and must be posted in as many public places as possible,” says Debi Metcalfe, founder of Stolen Horse International. “And remember, not everyone has internet access. Please post Gus and Tanner’s flyer in public places as well.”

Pictures, flyer, contact information, updates and other information are on the NetPosse webpage to identify this case quickly when calling in a tip. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Todd Cadwell, Rusk County Sheriff Department or Stolen Horse International with any information.

© 2016 – Stolen Horse International Public Relations – Pictures are available upon request.

For more information on Stolen Horse International and its programs, visit the website at www.netposse.com. Stolen Horse International is a Section 501(c)(3) organization under the Internal Revenue Code. Contributions to it are tax-deductible as charitable contributions.