Sale Preview on Friday for the 50th Annual Congress Super Sale

“Horse shoppers can watch the Sale Preview for the 50th Annual Congress Super Sale on Friday, sponsored by CoughlinAuto.com, on October 21 beginning at 12 Noon in the Lausche Building at the Ohio Expo Center,” according to Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC, management team. “Potential bidders attending the Congress can sit inside the Lausche building while watching the Sale horses preview. They can also enjoy a pig roast luncheon provided by Coughlin Auto that will begin after 11:30 and last as long as the pig does.”

For those who can’t attend the Preview on Friday, it will be webcast. The auction will be webcast, as well. For the link to the webcast, shoppers can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/CSS.php or iEquine.com

The Congress Super Sale will be held in the Lausche Building on Saturday, October 22. Announcements and presentations will begin at 9:30 am horses will sell at 10:00 am.

To view or download the Sale catalog for the 50th Annual Congress Super Sale go to Info@ProHorseServices.com Catalogs are available at the Congress in the Lausche building and Congress Hall.

The Congress Super Sale has proven to be the BEST Show Horse Auction in America, featuring proven show horse, top prospects and breeding stock. Many top horses will be available in one place to inspect, try-out and purchase.

The NEW YEARLING SALE STAKES Session gives Western Pleasure horse enthusiasts an opportunity to buy top quality Yearlings. Yearlings purchased in this session can be eligible for the 2 Year Old Sale Stakes Western Pleasure classes to be held at the 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress, with a sustaining fee paid by the buyer. An estimated purse of more than $50,000 will be paid in two classes for Open and Non-Pro riders. This estimate is based on 70 entries paying the sustaining fees, along with added money from the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. More than 100 yearlings are offered in this session.

Consignors offering horses in the 2016 Congress Super Sale include: Pete Mead, offering NSBA World Champion and Congress Champion , HOW BOUT THAT BATT; Cedar Creek Quarter Horses, LLC, Gary Trubee, Manager; Richland Ranch, John & Sondra Narmont, John Boxell, Manager; North Farm, LLC, Debbi Trubee & Roger Landis; Fritz Leeman Farm; Jason Ducharme Horse Co.; Jerry Powers Quarter Horses, including PHBA World Champion, INVITE TINKERBELLE , PHBA World Champion; Masterson Farms, Magnuson Farms, Dale Livingston, Kathie Kennedy, Haylo Farms, Julie Voge, Waymond Roberts and many more.