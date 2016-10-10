Canine Fun to Benefit Rein In Cancer!

There will be plenty of fun for the canine set at the Southwest Reining Horse Association Futurity!Along with the serious presentation of some of the world’s best 3-year-old futurity and ancillary reining talent there has long been a spirit of camaraderie and fun. From a womanless fashion show to a reiners’ western pleasure class, all have benefitted Rein In Cancer.

This year, the Hardy Murphy Coliseum in Ardmore, Oklahoma will see more of the same during the show that takes place October 25-30.

Of course, the third annual Rein In Cancer Dog Race will take over the arena during the Markel Insurance Company Back Gate Pizza Party! Last year Joe Schmidt’s “Gravy” won first place bragging rights and a special custom doggie gift bag. Petroll Reining Horses’ Mia won the reserve championship.

But this year there is more, with the return of the Halloween Dog Costume Parade also benefiting Rein In Cancer. The winner of the competition for best-costumed dog and runner-up also receive special gift baskets.

And if you want to record a special moment with a dog, the Rein In Cancer Doggie Photo Booth will be open at selected times for doggie (and owner) portraits! A Rein in Cancer donation is all that’s needed to get a custom photo.

Show Manager Cheryl Magoteaux Cody noted, “The race and Costume Parade have been favorites so we’re really looking forward to having them again this year and we think people will enjoy the photo booth. Of course we all love the opportunity to benefit Rein in Cancer.”

She continued, “It’s time to be working on a conditioning program for those dogs that are fleet of foot – plus looking for creative costumes!”

Rein in Cancer is a 501c3 Non Profit Corporation that, to date, has raised over a million dollars. The organization has no employees – only volunteers – and over 98% of donated funds have gone directly to helping cancer patients. Currently Rein in Cancer makes direct payments to people in the equine industry being treated for cancer. As part of the commitment to helping patients, payment is usually sent within 24 hours of receipt of a simple application. For information, visit the Rein In Cancer web site at www.reinincancer.com .