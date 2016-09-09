Enter Your APHA Yearling Now in the Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale

The 2016 Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale is offered as an Internet Horse Auction by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC. Bidding for this auction will open on November 2 and will close on November 7. The Jennings will be on hand at the APHA World Show to help buyers with bidding and closing the auction. Entries for the auction will be accepted through September 15th, or until the sale fills.

The Internet Auction format allows APHA members to market their APHA Breeders’ Trust yearlings without having to haul their horses to Fort Worth, Texas. There is value added to these young horses by making them eligible for the RICH Farnam Pleasure Stakes program. This program has paid more than $50,000 annually to eligible horses showing at ages 2, 3 and 4 in Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle classes held with the APHA World Show.

Consignment to the Farnam Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale is the ONLY way to make your Paint eligible for the Farnam Pleasure Stakes classes in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Classes include the Farnam 2-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stakes (both offered with a Limited Division as a class within a class) and the Farnam Non-Pro 3- & 4-Year-Old Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle stakes. For more information on the Farnam Breeder’s Trust Pleasure Stakes go to http://apha.com/oawcs/sale/

Some very nice yearlings have already been entered including the filly in the photo: Lopin Sweet Sensation a bay overo daughter of the Leading AQHA sire, Lazy Loper, and out of the Superior Western Pleasure mare, Sensational Sister, that is by Zippo Sensation.

To Enter the Farnam APHA Breeders’ Trust Select Yearling Sale go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/APHA-Farnam-Yearling-Sale.php Entry forms can be downloaded to complete and return to Pro Horse Services or a seller can use the convenient online entry form. Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Professional Horse Services, LLC are glad to help sellers and buyers with any part of the Internet horse auction process. They can be contacted at 855-272-3905 or by email at Info@ProHorseServices.com

Selling in a Pro Horse Services Internet auction is a great way to expose your Yearling to buyers from around the World, without having to leave your ranch or farm. Pro Horse Services is the Industry Leader in Internet horse auctions, having sold 1,281 horses for $4,124,900. Horses have sold to buyers across the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as, Europe and South America. The company will place an emphasis on helping sellers get their yearlings sold through this auction.

The presentation a seller makes for their auction entry has a large bearing on how well the horse will sell. With Internet horse auctions, the photos and videos are very important. The objective is to show potential buyers what they would see if they came to your farm. Attractive photos showing the horse’s conformation from all four sides will let the bidder see the legs, feet and overall structure. A good marketing video will show enough of the horse moving at all three gaits long enough for a buyer to evaluate and appreciate the quality of movement. For Pleasure prospects showing the horse in the video similar to how it would show in a longe line class will be good for potential buyers.

Giving accurate information about a horse helps make a buyer feel comfortable about bidding a higher price. The entry forms for a Pro Horse Services Internet auction ask the seller questions that will provide buyers with the animal’s health history as well information on disposition and handling.