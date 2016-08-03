NCHA “BACK THE BLUE” – Aug 6, Will Rogers, Ft Worth

National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA)

Presents: NCHA “BACK THE BLUE”

2016 NCHA Great American Insurance Summer Cutting Spectacular

Sat. August 6th 3pm @ Will Rogers Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) will host a NCHA “Back the Blue” event to honor local law enforcement and their families during a special opening ceremony for the Championship Finals of the 2016 NCHA Great American Insurance Summer Cutting Spectacular.

With the assistance of Cutting Horse Central, NCHA has invited officers and their families from the Fort Worth, Benbrook, Weatherford and Mineral Wells Police Departments to be a part of a tribute during the rider introductions prior to the start of the event. The Fort Worth Mounted Patrol will present the colors and the Weatherford Sherriff’s Posse will also participate.

Contestants and spectators at the NCHA Great American Insurance Summer Cutting Spectacular will show their support by wearing “blue” colors and local country singer songwriter Garrett Bradford will perform his new song “I Back the Blue” which is a special tribute to all police officers.

We would like to invite the news media who are interested in covering this event to come join us for this special event and help raise awareness about the support from our community for all law enforcement.

About National Cutting Horse Association

The National Cutting Horse Association was founded in 1946 and now has members around the world. For more information on NCHA visit www.nchacutting.com.