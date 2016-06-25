The 2016 NRHA Derby Begins!

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) with the 2016 Derby, beginning June 25th. Visitors to the NRHA Derby will watch some of the most talented horses and riders compete for nearly $900,000 in cash and prizes.

NRHA has much to celebrate in its 50 years as an association — talented horses, passionate members, and the reputation as one of the most popular equestrian sports in the world. Guests and participants at the Derby are invited to get into the spirit at the Vintage Spin Party sponsored by NRHA Corporate Partner Platinum Performance. Those attending the party are encouraged to come in costume, wearing vintage clothing, whether showing or not.

In addition to the Vintage Spin party, NRHyA members are getting involved in NRHA’s history by hosting a vintage themed youth meeting. Competitors will also vie for their share of prizes in USA Reining, Para Reining, Entry Level, Prime Time, Youth, Non Pro, Open, and breed association classes. Also, attendees and fans of reining will have the opportunity to shop at the western-themed trade show, all while experiencing the western lifestyle that is representative of the sport.

To watch the livestream, go to nrhaderby.com .

NRHA Derby Show Supporters

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association is a nonprofit association dedicated to promoting and encouraging the development of and public interest in the sport of reining. The focus is on developing and maintaining suitable standards of performance and judging and in providing a fun filled, family-oriented atmosphere. The NRHA would like to continue the celebration of our 50th anniversary with our corporate partners, members and supporters for making this association a true success.